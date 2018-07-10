Yost on his first ejection of the season: ‘It set me off’
Video Details
Manager Ned Yost gets ejected for his first time this year after Lucas Duda was called out on a questionable pitch.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices