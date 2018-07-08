WATCH: Merrifield has a perfect day at the plate, goes five-for-five
Whit Merrifield becomes the only second baseman in Royals' history to have a five-for-five performance.
ANNOUNCER 1: --like that. Be ready to hit. Because he'll throw everything but the kitchen sink. He's got a whole bunch of pitches. And he mixes them all.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER 2: Another base hit into center field!
[CHEERING]
2-hit width, as another--
ANNOUNCER 1: Would you come here in a school like this?
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
[CHEERING]
There's a gap.
ANNOUNCER 2: Back come the Royals after the Red Sox take the lead.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
And there's the 4th hit of the game for Whit Merrifield.
[CHEERING]
And the Royals have runners at second and third with nobody out.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
[CHEERING]
And he got it. A 5-hit game. Whit Merrifield's first career 5-hit game. And he drives in a run.
ANNOUNCER 1: Wow.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices