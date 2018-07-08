Johnny Russell on 100th professional goal: ‘It’s a nice feeling for me to get there’
Video Details
Johnny Russell on collecting his 100th professional goal: "It's always nice to get to any milestone in your career. Unfortunately it couldn't lead to a win tonight. ... From a personal point of view, it's a nice feeling for me to get there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices