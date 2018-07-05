Yost on failure to score runners on base: ‘That has been a major problem for us all year’
Video Details
Ned Yost says that after going hitless with runners in scoring position, the Royals need to improve on situational hitting: "We had an opportunity with runners in scoring position that we couldn't capitalize on."
