Duffy on allowing grand slam: ‘I don’t feel like I pitched a good game’
Danny Duffy said he left a pitch too high on a grand slam he allowed to Cleveland's Yan Gomes, which erased a Royals lead in the 6th: "I don't feel like I pitched a good game... but you take things from every start, good or bad."
