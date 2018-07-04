Yost on Royals’ tough stretch: ‘We’re struggling to cover mistakes’
Video Details
Ned Yost says the Kansas City Royals have not been able to overcome mistakes through a tough stretch: "When you're playing good, you cover mistakes. Right now, we're just struggling to cover mistakes."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices