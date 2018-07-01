Bob Holtzman on Whit Merrifield and Danny Duffy’s unique stories
Video Details
Bob Holtzman (brother of FSKC associate producer Dave Holtzman) is now working as a storyteller for the MLBPA's Infield Chatter, aiming to profile major league players "so you feel like you know these guys more than just, 'Hey, that's that dude that pitches for the Royals."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices