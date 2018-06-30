Ned Yost on Marco Gonzales: ‘He did a nice job of keeping us off balance’
Video Details
Ned Yost says the Royals decided to go the safe route and pull Ian Kennedy after five innings because he was experiencing some left side tightness.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices