What Keller didn’t know in the minor leagues

Video Details

After his win Monday night, Pitcher Brad Keller explains what it's like to be in the big leagues.

REPORTER: What have you learned, Brad, maybe that you didn't know in the minor leagues when you're starting in the big leagues.

- The game snowballs really quickly. Once they get a hit, I feel like it happens fast. And so you just kind of try to shut things down really quickly.

More Videos »