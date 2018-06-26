What Keller didn’t know in the minor leagues
Video Details
After his win Monday night, Pitcher Brad Keller explains what it's like to be in the big leagues.
REPORTER: What have you learned, Brad, maybe that you didn't know in the minor leagues when you're starting in the big leagues.
- The game snowballs really quickly. Once they get a hit, I feel like it happens fast. And so you just kind of try to shut things down really quickly.
