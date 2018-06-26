WATCH: Keller throws seven shutout innings, Duda and Herrera each drive in a RBI
Brad Keller fires seven innings of shutout baseball in his first victory as a starter. He received two-runs of support from RBI singles from Rosell Herrera and Lucas Duda.
