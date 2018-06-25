Peralta and Herrera both Salvy Splashed after setting career first in Royals victory
Video Details
Wily Peralta earns his first big league save while Rosell Herrera has his first three-hit performance. Herrera: "That was awesome for me, I'm living the dream."
