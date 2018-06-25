NLBM President Bob Kendrick on vandalism at Buck O’Neil education center: ‘We will rise above’
Kendrick remains positive after the recent vandalism: "I'm trying to maintain that Buck O'Neil spirit... Because he was so forgiving... We won't let this dampen our spirits for long."
