WATCH: Heath Fillmyer strikes out Alex Bregman in MLB debut
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Alex Bregman
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Heath Fillmyer
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
-
Heath Fillmyer catches Alex Bregman on catch swing for first strikeout in his MLB debut, in which he pitched four relief innings against the Houston Astros.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices