Yost on trading Kelvin Herrera: ‘We knew this day was coming’
Ned Yost says it was difficult to trade Kelvin Herrera after seeing him grow as a player: "I've seen him throw every pitch he's ever thrown in the big leagues. ... I've watched him become an All-Star and world champ."
