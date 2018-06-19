Dayton Moore praises Kelvin Herrera: ‘He’s simply family’
Video Details
General manager Dayton Moore praises Kelvin Herrera for his time in Kansas City: "Without him there's no way we could ever make it to a World Series, win a World Series."
