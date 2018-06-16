[ELECTRONIC TONES] - So Cal, you've had an opportunity to work with the majority of this staff now for going on almost half a season. Just curious, like, big picture overall assessment-- maybe some bright spots and some things you'd like to see these guys work on?

- Well, you know, it's interesting, because you can kind of-- you know this, you can kind of split things into two. You've got your starters, you've got your relievers. We've got some guys who have gone up and gone down.

And you know, obviously, the recent with Jason Adam, who really blew through the minor leagues and then was able to come here-- see where he is. And now, there's a few things he needs to work on.

We've got Brandon Maurer back now. All the reports from Andy Hawkins were glowing about not just the way he's throwing, but how he's going about his business.

And so I think that to me, has been the biggest thing, Monty, really, is that our guys are starting to understand the preparation that needs to take place-- not that they weren't doing it before. But they do understand there's a little more to it and maybe doing it a different way.

