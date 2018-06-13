Ned Yost: Ian Kennedy ‘had everything going’ against Reds
Ned Yost says Kelvin Herrera "just struggled to get a grip on the ball" Tuesday night against the Reds.
- Well, in their judgment, he didn't leave the baseline. I said, well, in my judgment, he did. Could you check with Laz? And Laz was of the same opinion. You don't really have much of an argument there. It's not reviewable and I haven't looked at the replay.
REPORTER: That's a nice defensive play, Salvy-s play there at third. McCarthy seemed flustered at first, but ultimately.
- I don't think he was flustered. I just-- I felt that he just kind of elevated a pitch here or there. But we like him in that situation. We felt like he was our best option to get through it.
REPORTER: What was it that you or Nick was seeing to make you go out and visit Cal?
- Well, Salvy thought there was something-- there was an issue with him. So we went out to check it and the issue was the ball was just very slick. He just was having a hard time getting some-- getting a grip on the ball. That was his issue.
Feels great, just he was just really struggling. Hand, I guess, was sweating. He just struggled to get a grip on the ball.
REPORTER: What'd you think of Kennedy tonight?
- I thought he was fantastic. I mean, eight strong, scoreless innings. Three hits-- or I think it was three. Just was fantastic. He had everything going. The second inning he worked around two walks and a single, but really got his breaking ball going after that and spotted his fastball well. And so it's just an outstanding pitched game for him.
REPORTER: Is there anything he did tonight than recently?
- Command. His command on his breaking ball was really good. He could throw it at will for strikes.
REPORTER: Now if the rule is three feet out of the baseline, do you think it should?
- It doesn't matter what the rule is. It's what the umpire's judgment is.
REPORTER: But do you think it should be reviewable to look?
- I think there's a lot of things that should be reviewable. But there's a lot of things that could go in that reviewable list, yes.
