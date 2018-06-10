Yost on Keller’s start: ‘Good job holding the fort’
Video Details
Ned Yost said Brad Keller made adjustments and pitched well enough for the #Royals to stay close in the game: "He did a good job holding the fort."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices