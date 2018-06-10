Peter Vermes on draw with Portland: ‘I think it’s a massive point for us’
Peter Vermes after Sporting Kansas City's scoreless draw with the Portland Timbers: "We put a lot of different guys out on the field. I think they performed tremendously well. I think we grew from this tonight."
