Alex Gordon on Danny Duffy: ‘He picked us up’ against Athletics
Video Details
Alex Gordon on Danny Duffy's spectacular outing in Oakland: "We know Duffy can go out there and do that any time he wants, and we were pretty fortunate today that he did it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices