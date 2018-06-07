WATCH: Gordon picks up his third RBI of the game
Alex Gordon slaps two singles that scored three runners in the Royals loss to the Angels.
ANNOUNCER 1: --pure hitter. Kinsler didn't get to it. Moustakas scores. Here comes Salvador Perez, and Alex Gordon has driven in all three tonight. And it is a one-run game in the eighth inning.
ANNOUNCER 2: See what that, how important instant replay is and having a--
