WATCH: Gordon picks up his third RBI of the game

Video Details

Alex Gordon slaps two singles that scored three runners in the Royals loss to the Angels.

ANNOUNCER 1: --pure hitter. Kinsler didn't get to it. Moustakas scores. Here comes Salvador Perez, and Alex Gordon has driven in all three tonight. And it is a one-run game in the eighth inning.

ANNOUNCER 2: See what that, how important instant replay is and having a--

More Videos »