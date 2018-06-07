Pujols to his younger self: ‘Don’t try to be invincible’
Angels outfielder Albert Pujols, whose path to 3,000 hits and eventually the Hall of Fame began in Kansas City, tells Joel Goldberg about working out with Royals of years gone by, getting drafted, playing with the Cardinals and his hope of winning a championship in Anaheim.
