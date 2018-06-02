Tim Hill: ‘Hammel should have got the win’
Video Details
Tim Hill picked up his first major-league victory, but says he would "be happier winning by two and having [Hammel] get the win."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices