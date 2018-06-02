Yost on Royals loss: ‘We just didn’t pitch that well’
Video Details
Yost noticed struggles on the mound in Royals 16-0 loss to Athletics: "One of those nights we just didn't pitch that well."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices