Dozier on his first MLB homer: ‘It’s been in the back of my mind for a while now’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier got his first MLB homer on Wednesday, a clear relief for the Royals first baseman.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices