Yost had no idea Esky’s jack helped Royals beat the weather
Video Details
Ned Yost on the rainstorm that was about to hit The K before Alcides Escobar ended the game in the 14th inning: "I didn't have any idea. I heard somebody say, 'If we don't score this inning we're going to be here 'til 5 in the morning.' I thought they were talking about our offense."
