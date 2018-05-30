Yost had no idea Esky’s jack helped Royals beat the weather

Ned Yost on the rainstorm that was about to hit The K before Alcides Escobar ended the game in the 14th inning: "I didn't have any idea. I heard somebody say, 'If we don't score this inning we're going to be here 'til 5 in the morning.' I thought they were talking about our offense."

