Ned Yost: Jakob Junis ‘gave us an opportunity to win’ against Twins
Ned Yost on Jon Jay: "He's been swinging the bat extremely well for us -- a tremendous tablesetter for us at the top of the order. It's not anything new for him. He's been a pretty consistent .300 hitter his whole career."
