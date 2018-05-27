- The scoring began in the bottom of the first inning with a two out 2-run single from Hunter Dozier, and he's standing by with Joel.

- That was the big hit, Hunter, in the first inning. Soler hustles to first, and then you deliver. How important was that for the team to set the pace and for you to?

- Yeah, it's an important hit, right there. You know, when we have runners on second and third, you know, I'm trying to do anything I can to get them in. And luckily enough, I was able to get them in.

- And for you, personally, too. I mean, there are ups and downs in this game. You've been around long enough to know. But you want to be able to see those numbers, so for you just to be able to contribute like that. In there every day, right now. How big for your confidence?

- It's big. I mean, just getting the opportunity to play every day, like you said, is huge. I felt like I was having good at-bats early on when I first got called up here. Just nothing was falling. And right now, lucky enough, they're falling.

- How much fun was this series for you, being so close to home? You can hear people yelling from the stands, at least we could, for you throughout the series.

- Oh, yeah. This was, you know, a dream come true. I mean, when I was a little kid this is where it all started. Coming to these Ranger's games. Being able to stay at home. Have a whole bunch of family and friends come out, you know. It was awesome.

- A change to sleep in the own bed and get two wins here. Great job in this series. Looking forward to seeing you at the K tomorrow.

- Thank you. I appreciate it.

- There it is. Hunter Dozier. A great homecoming for him. We'll head upstairs. And then post game coming up.