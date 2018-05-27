WATCH: Salvador Perez hits a two-run shot
Video Details
Salvador Perez hit a home run from his third different position this week (designated hitter) after previously going deep as a catcher and first baseman, helping the Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices