WATCH: Salvy’s jack, Gordo’s gem and Butera’s clutch hit
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Alex Gordon
- Drew Butera
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- Salvador Perez
-
Salvador Perez gets the scoring started with a solo homer, Alex Gordon shows why he's golden and Drew Butera unties it in the 10th as the Royals win 5-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices