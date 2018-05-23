Royals’ Butera on his game-winning hit in the 10th
You'd think Drew Butera would get a Salvy Splash after delivering the game-winning hit in the 10th inning, but he's not complaining: "I've never been happier." Joel Goldberg: "The hair's too perfect."
