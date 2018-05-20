Johnny Russell on Sporting KC draw against Minnesota: “It’s a game that we wanted to come here and win.”
Russell set up Khiry Shelton earlier in the match for Shelton's first goal of the season. Russell says this was a winnable game for Sporting KC.
