PART 2: Damon, Beltran and Dye reflect on Royals careers
Video Details
Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Jermaine Dye were all asked what they would tell themselves as Kansas City Royals in the past as former players now. Damon: "I probably should've played some soccer during the offseason."
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices