Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: ‘It’s a struggle for him right now’
Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: "He's struggling right now. He's grasping. I've got full confidence that he's going to get through it, he's going to break through it. We've got to kind of step back a little bit, simplify a little bit and get back on track."
