Junis on win over Yankees: ‘Got to be happy with that’
Video Details
Jakob Junis held the Yankees scoreless in his first five innings and picked up his fifth win: "Any time you can pitch well against a team that good, you got to be happy with that."
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices