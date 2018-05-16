Royals OF Jon Jay: ‘Everyone’s battling’
Jon Jay has 25 hits in May, tied for second in MLB, and has hit in nine straight games after his 3-for-4 day in a Royals loss to the Rays. "We've just got to keep on playing hard."
