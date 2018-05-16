As cool a visual representation of George Brett’s 3,154 career hits as you’ll see
Video Details
Perhaps the coolest thing you'll see at the Royals Hall of Fame: 3,154 baseballs arranged in a No. 5 to represent 3,154 career hits by, well, you know.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices