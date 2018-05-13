Yost says Duffy ‘struggled to get it down in the zone’ vs. Indians
Ned Yost on Danny Duffy: "He just struggled to get it down in the zone. I thought his stuff was good, I thought his fastball was good -- the command just haunted him today. He just couldn't dial it in."
