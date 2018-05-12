WATCH: Jorge Soler’s double drives in Jon Jay
Video Details
Jorge Soler stayed hot at the plate on Saturday, driving in Jon Jay with RBI double and momentarily giving the Royals the lead.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices