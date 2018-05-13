Jakob Junis: ‘All in all, I think my stuff was there’ against Indians
Jakob Junis' evaluation of his start Saturday: "It's kind of one of those in-betweeners. Not great, not terrible -- obviously not good enough to win. ... All in all, I think my stuff was there today."
