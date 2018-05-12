Brad Keller: ‘I just tried to keep the team in it’ against Indians
Video Details
Brad Keller on earning his first major league win: "It means a ton. It's crazy. You kind of dream of that as a little kid, and for it to come true is pretty remarkable."
