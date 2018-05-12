WATCH: Salvy’s seventh-inning homer completes Royals’ comeback against Indians
Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning -- one that would ultimately turn out to be the game-winner -- as the Royals defeated the Indians 10-9 on Friday night.
