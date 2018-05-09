Yost on 10-run first inning: ‘You never know something like this is coming’
Video Details
Ned Yost was happy to see the Royals offense bust out in a big way on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices