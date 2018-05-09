Moose on if he’d ever seen anything like Royals’ first inning: ‘No … it was pretty awesome’
Video Details
Mike Moustakas contributed to the Royals' offense with two homers on Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices