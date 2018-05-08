Royals go deep off Dylan Bundy 4 times in the 1st inning without recording an out
Video Details
Baltimore starting pitcher Dylan Bundy gives up 4 home runs in the Top of the 1st inning and is pulled from the game before recording a single out.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices