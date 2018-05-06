Merrifield on Royals win: ‘We’re just starting to put it together’
Video Details
Any tips on how to dry a wet fedora? Whit Merrifield and our own Joel Goldberg get a refreshing #SalvySplash after Royals get the W.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices