Tim Melia: ‘I just think the effort was there’ against Rapids
Tim Melia after Sporting Kansas City's victory over the Colorado Rapids: "I just think any game at home is so important. The fans come out for us every game, they always create an excellent environment. Just to be able to reward them with a victory is most important."
