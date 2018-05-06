Daniel Salloi after Sporting KC’s win over Colorado: ‘This is a very important three points’
Daniel Salloi: "I think we created a lot of chances, and it was one of those days when you miss them. We're a good team, and good teams win, so if you have a bad day of finishing chances you can still win."
