Peter Vermes: ‘We never gave up anything’ against Rapids
Video Details
Peter Vermes says it was "probably" a unique situation for Sporting Kansas City to play the Colorado Rapids twice so early in the season, "but we've got to play a lot of games, we've got to play them some time. We won't see each other for a while, but that's fine."
