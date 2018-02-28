New Royal Lucas Duda: ‘It’s funny how baseball works out’

New Royal Lucas Duda, who was the Mets' first baseman as Eric Hosmer made his mad dash in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, says he's excited to join the Royals, who he thinks can "surprise some people" this season.

